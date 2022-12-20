2 arrested after robbery of USPS letter carrier in Newark

article

Two teens have been arrested on suspicion of the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Newark on Monday, police said.

Imran Siddiqi, 18, of Union City, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested after officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a robbery of a USPS employee in the area of Haley and Bettencourt streets.

Neighbors had interrupted the robbery to help the postal carrier, and two suspects were seen fleeing in a vehicle. Officers spotted the vehicle nearby and a pursued ensued with the help of Fremont police.

The two suspects were eventually apprehended. Siddiqi was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of robbery, robbery of a mail carrier, evading police, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The 16-year-old was booked into Alameda County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery of a mail carrier, police said.