2 arrested in San Jose human trafficking case involving teen girls

San Jose police have arrested two men who allegedly attempted to traffic two teenage girls for sex, the department said Monday.

What we know:

The arrests followed a report of a battery at a hotel in the 4100 block of Monterey Road on April 10.

Investigators said Peter Supnet, 28, of Hayward, and Edwin Dickerson, 27, of San Jose, allegedly drove two 16-year-old girls to the hotel.

One of the suspects allegedly told one of the girls she was going to work for him and make him money. When the girl tried to leave, the suspect allegedly punched her, police said.

She sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Both girls were provided with resources at the scene, police said.

Human trafficking charges

What's next:

Officers identified Supnet and Dickerson as suspects and determined that the pair had attempted to traffic the teens for sex.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges related to human trafficking of minors.