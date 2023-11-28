2 children hospitalized after exposure to propane at Sonoma County camp

Two children were hospitalized, and several others were sickened after a gas leak at a camp in Sonoma County.

The children were part of a Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) camp held in Occidental.

The Sonoma County Fire District received a call at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding a child having a seizure at the camp, located in the 2100 block of Bohemian Highway.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the child and 11 others experiencing headaches, dizziness, and nausea, according to authorities.

"Any time it's minors you automatically go into a different mode. The degree of worry is higher when it's minors," said Firefighter Torrey Farmer.

Farmer noted the presence of a gas odor in the cabin, indicating a propane leak.

The children were removed from the cabin and all of them were assessed. Most were treated at the scene, while two were taken to a local hospital for further medical attention.

Firefighters promptly shut off the gas.

The incident remains under investigation, and a representative from the gas company was called to the scene to assess the situation.