2 dead, 5 others hurt after gunman opens fire at a San Bernardino County house party

A house party in San Bernardino County takes a deadly turn as a gunman allegedly shot several people at the Adelanto event.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a homicide in the 10900 block of Bartlett Avenue in Adelanto Sunday a little before 1 a.m. Upon arrival, a 20-year-old man, later identified as Derrick Irutinabo, was found dead inside the house.

Later in the investigation, a second man, 20-year-old Maqwan Allen, was pronounced dead at the hospital after he was also reportedly shot from the same location. The shooting is believed to have left others injured and taken to local hospitals.

The age range of the shooting victims is believed to be between 18 and 40.

As of Monday afternoon, a suspect has not been identified in the deadly shooting.