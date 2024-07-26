Devil's Slide: 2 dead after car goes over cliff

article
PETALUMA, Calif. - Two people were killed after their car went over a cliff near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County on Friday.
The crash shut down both directions of Highway 1.
Authorities have not yet determined what caused the crash.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
