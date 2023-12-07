2 die, 1 injured in head-on San Pablo car collision

article

Two people died and a third person was injured in a two-car, head-on collision early Thursday in San Pablo, police said.

A man and a woman in a BMW died, and the 20-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers were called out at 12:45 a.m. on El Portal Drive near Glenlock Street, and found the car wreck. They tried to save all three people but ultimately the man and the woman were pronounced dead, police said.

The preliminary investigation found the BMW driver was traveling eastbound on El Portal Drive when it sideswiped a truck traveling the same direction. The BMW driver then veered into the westbound lane of El Portal, colliding head-on with the Chevrolet Camaro.

The area was closed for eight hours.

Police said it's unknown at this point if intoxication contributed to the crash.