2 homicide suspects also linked to Bay Area robberies, police say

Contra Costa County deputy sheriffs arrested two men for an alleged homicide in Antioch, authorities announced. The suspects were also sought in connection to several robberies around the Bay Area.

Officers were investigating the murder of 20-year-old Basel Jilani, who was killed on March 23 near Taylor Road and Gloria Terrace.

Authorities named 20-year-old Jalin Washington of San Francisco along with 19-year-old Don-Juan Watson of Antioch and San Francisco as suspects in the case.

They were arrested Wednesday without incident at a residence on the 4800 block of Vinewood Way in Antioch, according to officials.

Washington and Watson were both booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on multiple charges and are being held without bail.

This investigation is ongoing.