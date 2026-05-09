2 injured in East Palo Alto shooting; investigation underway

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The Brief East Palo Alto Police Department officers responded about 3:40 p.m. to a ShotSpotter activation in the 2300 block of Clarke Avenue. The department also received a separate call reporting that a victim had been injured by gunfire at a home in East Palo Alto, and confirmed the report was related to the reported gunfire. Palo Alto police are investigating the shooting, and no suspects or possible motive were identified.



Two people were injured in a shooting in East Palo Alto on Saturday afternoon, and police are searching for the culprit.

What we know:

East Palo Alto Police Department officers responded about 3:40 p.m. to a ShotSpotter activation in the 2300 block of Clarke Avenue, according to a department statement.

While responding to the scene, police received additional information that the report involved two cars in the area, and one victim had been injured.

The department also received a separate call reporting that a victim had been injured by gunfire at a home in East Palo Alto, and confirmed the report was related to the reported gunfire.

Officers eventually arrived at both scenes and confirmed that a shooting took place.

Both of the injured victims were listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Palo Alto police are investigating the shooting, and no suspects or possible motive were identified.

Authorities noted that some details are being withheld "in order to protect the integrity of the investigation."

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department at 650-321-1112.