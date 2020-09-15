2 killed, 4 wounded near San Jose State University

San Jose police are investigating a mass shooting Tuesday night that left two people dead and four others wounded.

Originally, police said five people had been shot.

The gunfire erupted at about 10 p.m. on South 8th Street, near Margaret Street, just south of the San Jose State University campus.

A police spokesperson said authorities received a call about a person shot at that location, but when officers arrived on scene, they found five people who were shot.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. The others were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.

These are the San Jose's 27th and 28th homicides of 2020.

Police have not made any arrests. Authorities said there was no suspect description at this time.

Kris Grischott lives nearby and heard some of the gunfire.

"I heard five shots go off and then heard a bunch of screaming," Grischott said. He went back inside his home and told wife to lock the doors.