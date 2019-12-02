2 killed, 5 injured in suspected DUI crash in San Jose

Two people were killed and five others were injured after a suspected DUI crash early Sunday morning. It happened on the Highway 101 North connector ramp to Interstate 280 and 680 in San Jose.

21-year-old Esteban Aguilar Jimenez of San Jose was arrested for drinking and driving, responsible for killing two people in a post-Thanksgiving holiday crash.

Investigators said around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Jimenez was driving a Dodge Charger northbound on Highway 101 in San Jose when at the base of the on-ramp to the Interstate 280/680 split, he collided with a Nissan Rogue causing the Rogue to hit a guardrail and roll over. Witnesses told CHP he had been speeding.

“They had seen the Dodge Charger traveling northbound prior to the collision and estimated the speeds close to 100,” said Officer Ross Lee of San Jose CHP. “This was a significant impact to the rear of the Nissan Rogue.”

Two people in the Nissan Rogue died out of the seven people total involved in the collision. The rear passenger in the Nissan, a 61-year-old woman died at the scene. The 34-year-old male driver died at the hospital.

Another passenger in the Nissan and four people in the Charger including Jimenez were taken to the hospital for various injuries.

“The road was wet at the time,” said Officer Lee. “I believe it was raining at that hour this morning. The predominant factors here were the speed of the Dodge Charger traveling at a high rate of speed and intoxication of the driver.”

CHP San Jose said 19 people have been arrested so far this Thanksgiving weekend period in its jurisdiction. Jimenez’s arrest is the only one resulting in a fatality.

“Really to me it's no different than taking a gun and shooting it,” said Mary Klotzbach of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Bay Area. “You're in a weapon that's 6,000 pounds and endangering many lives.”

Klotzbach’s 22-year-old son Matt was killed by a drunk driver. She’s pushing for tougher legislation specifically mandatory ignition interlock devices for all DUI offenders. The devices sample a driver’s breath for a certain blood alcohol level before starting the car.

“Until we get a paradigm mind shift in our culture, oh he had one beer too many, you don't drink and drive,” said Klotzbach.

No word yet on the identities of the victims so it’s unknown if it they were family members, friends or where they are from.

As for the suspect, he will be charged with suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter once he’s released from the hospital.



