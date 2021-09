Two people died in a fatal shooting in Oakland's Millsmont neighborhood on Monday.

Police said the victims were pronounced dead on the scene on the 3400 block of 68th Avenue around 3:15 p.m., Oakland police said.

Just 15 minutes later in the Fruitvale section, there was another deadly shooting. An FBI agent fatally shot someone while a US Marshals task force attempted to arrest a suspect wanted on a warrant.