SFPD investigate allegations of sexual abuse lodged against prominent community activist

San Francisco police are investigating allegations of sexual abuse against a prominent community activist.

The police department said there are several open and active cases against Jon Jacobo.

"Today we're here because of the Jon Jacobo case," said Captain Alexa O’Brien from the San Francisco Police Department's Special Victim Unit.

O'Brien said her officers are actively probing accusations of violence, threats, rape, and sexual assault leveled against Jacobo, even if several years have passed since the reported incidents.

"All our cases remain open, especially if new evidence is developed over time," said O’Brien. "Sometimes a case can go a little cold and then new evidence comes in."

Allegations against Jacobo first came to light in 2021, when Sasha Perigo wrote about it on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter and mentioned Jacobo in the post.

Perigo said she did not pursue criminal charges at the time for personal reasons.

Jacobo denied the accusations.

News allegations have surfaced with three more women coming forward with stories of threats, violence, and sexual assaults.

Jacobo has since resigned from his position with a housing nonprofit in the city.

He has not responded to KTVU's requests for an interview or a statement.

Authorities can't reveal additional information due to the nature of the case.

Investigators want other victims to come forward.

"I want victims out there to know if you have been a victim of somebody, and it's old, you can still come forward," said O’Brien.

The mayor's office released a statement calling the allegations against Jacobo very serious and said it is critical the city seeks justice for those who come forward.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen is calling for hearings on how the city handles allegations of sexual assault.