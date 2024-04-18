Petaluma police investigating graffiti threatening school shooting

Petaluma police are investigating a shooting threat to a school in the city after graffiti was found at its campus on Wednesday.

The Petaluma Police Department said it was notified by school staff of graffiti at Kenilworth Junior High School. The graffiti written was reportedly about a school shooting that would happen on Thursday.

"The Petaluma Police Department is currently investigating the incident and other than the writing, there are no known credible threats to the school or staff," police said. "We are currently working with school staff, who are assisting with the investigation. The Petaluma Police Department takes all threats to schools, students, and staff seriously."

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4372.

