Expand / Collapse search

2 landmark trees destroyed in Berkeley

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 7:55AM
Berkeley
KTVU FOX 2

2 landmark trees damaged in Berkeley

Two landmark trees were destroyed in the storms at the UC Botanical Garden.

BERKELEY, Calif. - Severe weather destroyed two landmark trees in Berkeley's UC Botanical Garden. 

The powerful winds last week caused one of three sections to shear off a 150-foot-tall redwood tree.

Another section of that tree was thrown across the garden into a bamboo grove where a legendary buckeye tree was standing.

The garden's director says both trees will have to be removed.

They both pre-date the garden itself.

The director says the work will take weeks and cost tens of thousands of dollars.
 