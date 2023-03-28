2 landmark trees destroyed in Berkeley

Severe weather destroyed two landmark trees in Berkeley's UC Botanical Garden.

The powerful winds last week caused one of three sections to shear off a 150-foot-tall redwood tree.

Another section of that tree was thrown across the garden into a bamboo grove where a legendary buckeye tree was standing.

The garden's director says both trees will have to be removed.

They both pre-date the garden itself.

The director says the work will take weeks and cost tens of thousands of dollars.

