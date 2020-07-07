2 Martinez residents charged with hate crime for defacing Black Lives Matter mural

article

Contra Costa County District Attorney's office on Tuesday charged two people with a hate crime for defacing a Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez on July 4.

We reported this week on the incident that was captured on video and quickly went viral. Now, Nichole Anderson, 42, and David Nelson, 53, both of Martinez, face three misdemeanor counts for their alleged actions.

Activists with a local Black Lives Matter movement had just finished the mural when about an hour later Anderson could be seen covering it up with black paint. The D.A.'s office says Nelson, her alleged accomplice, directly aided in criminal conduct.

Justin Gomez, organizer with Martizians for Black Lives, said he obtained a city-approved permit for the mural on July 1.

“We must address the root and byproduct of systemic racism in our country. The Black Lives Matter movement is an important civil rights cause that deserves all of our attention,” stated Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton. “The mural completed last weekend was a peaceful and powerful way to communicate the importance of Black lives in Contra Costa County and the country. We must continue to elevate discussions and actually listen to one another in an effort to heal our community and country.”

The defendants in this case are alleged to have violated civil rights and committed vandalism along with possession of tools to commit vandalism or graffiti. They both face up to a year in county jail, but are exempt from a specific bail amount due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.