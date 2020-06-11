Black-owned Bay Area brewery among few in the nation
One Bay Area brewer, the only African American owned brewery in Northern California and one of a handful nationwide, is among the survivors. In fact, in all of America, there are only about 60 African American owned breweries.
Davis sandwich shop closed after owner likens Black Lives Matter to KKK
Mickey Mann, the franchise owner of a Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, had his store shut down by corporate after an email he sent to his staff was re-shared to social media.
Band-Aid adds line of bandage colors to represent different skin tones
In response to the ongoing protests that have erupted in response to systemic racism in America, Band-Aid has announced additions to its product line by offering colors that match different skin tone in order to “embrace the beauty of diverse skin.”
NFL will observe Juneteenth as league holiday, closing all offices
The NFL announced on Friday that it will observe Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, as a recognized holiday.
Yelp to launch search tool attribute for Black-owned businesses
The online review site will be launching a new free searchable attribute to give businesses a way to identify themselves as Black-owned.