2 men shot, 1 fatally, outside of Oakland City Hall

Two men were shot outside of Oakland City Hall just after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday according to the Oakland Police Department.

One man, an Oakland resident in his 20s, died near the intersection of 14th Street and Broadway, according to Oakland police. The second victim, a Berkeley resident in his 20s is undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital.

This is the East Bay city's fourth homicide since Monday night. It is also the 91st homicide this year, compared to 100 lives lost this time last year, police said.

Police said no arrests have been made, they did not release a description of the suspect.

Oakland City Council was in the middle of a meeting held remotely when shots rang out. The meeting was paused but later resumed.

Police said several individuals were in the area when the shooting occurred. Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact police at (510) 238-3821.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated where the city council meeting was held. It took place over Zoom.