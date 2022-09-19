2 people killed in Oakland near mosque, woman killed in separate shooting

Oakland police are investigating two Monday evening shootings where two men were killed in an area right around the corner from a mosque, where they had been praying just 45 minutes beforehand.

A third person --a woman – died in a separate shooting less than an hour later in what appears to be an unrelated event.

In the first shooting, police were called out to 31st Street and Telegraph Avenue about 7:45 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter activation in that area.

Oakland police said when they arrived they found the two gunshot wound victims; one was in the store and the other was inside Layalina, a Middle-Eastern pizza restaurant.

Police and firefighters assisted at the scene, but pronounced the men dead at the scene. A third victim, a teenage boy, drove himself to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The Oakland Islamic Center is around the corner from the shooting scene. Community members said the victims had been attending their evening prayers at around sundown or 7 p.m. They said they knew the men and were very saddened by the shooting that took the lives of community members.

Abdo Abdella, of the board members at the Islamic Center, told KTVU that one of the shooting victims was an Ethiopian man who had a family and was an active community member at the mosque.

"We pray together three times a day. I see him three times today," Abdella said. "It's very sad. Very sad. It's a loss to the community, also."

Bashar Mohamed, an assistant imam at the mosque, added that many community members like to "sweeten their meal" by going to Layalina, which also offers excellent team.

"Unfortunately, when they went there, it was at the wrong time, wrong place and they were among the victims," Mohamed said.

Two people died in the 3100 block of Telegraph Avenue in Oakland. Sept. 19, 2022

The imam said there is surveillance video from the store and restaurant that were involved, that shows a white vehicle, possibly a Prius, pulling up and someone started shooting into the store and restaurant. Police are reviewing that footage, but did not confirm any suspect vehicle information.

No arrests have been made. Police did not provide any suspect information. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear.

Less than an hour later, Oakland police said there was a separate fatal shooting at East 20th Street and 23rd Avenue about 8:30 p.m.

Police said the woman died at the scene. Her name was being withheld until next of kin was notified. There were no other details immediately available.

The deaths marked the 88th, 89th and 90th homicides of the year Oakland police have investigated.