2 men shot in attempted robbery in Oakland

Two men were shot during an attempted robbery in Oakland early Wednesday morning.

It happened on MacArthur Boulevard around 1 a.m. near Parker Elementary School.

According to the East Bay Times, the men were walking when a car pulled up and one of the occupants inside got out with a gun and demanded their property.

The men tried to take off but were shot.

The victims were taken to a local hospital and expected to survive.

and were shot.

The suspect remains at large.