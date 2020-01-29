Expand / Collapse search

2 men shot in attempted robbery in Oakland

By KTVU Staff
Police in Oakland are investigating an attempted robbery that left two men injured.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Two men were shot during an attempted robbery in Oakland early Wednesday morning. 

It happened on MacArthur Boulevard around 1 a.m. near Parker Elementary School. 

According to the East Bay Times, the men were walking when a car pulled up and one of the occupants inside got out with a gun and demanded their property. 

The men tried to take off but were shot. 

The victims were taken to a local hospital and expected to survive. 
The suspect remains at large. 