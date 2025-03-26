2 pedestrians injured in San Jose crash

The Brief Two pedestrians were injured in a San Jose crash at the intersection of N Monroe Street and Cherrystone Drive. The victims were both women and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not disclosed the cause of the crash.



Two pedestrians were injured in a crash in San Jose on Wednesday morning, police said.

2 women hurt

What we know:

The victims, two women, were in the area of North Monroe Street and Cherrystone Drive when the crash occurred around 10:57 a.m., according to the San Jose Police Department.

Cause of crash unknown

What we don't know:

Police said two vehicles were involved, but authorities did not provide details on how the crash happened.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

Dig deeper:

Aerial footage showed a neon-green sedan stopped in the middle of the intersection and a stalled SUV on the sidewalk with airbags deployed.