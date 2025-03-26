2 pedestrians injured in San Jose crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two pedestrians were injured in a crash in San Jose on Wednesday morning, police said.
2 women hurt
What we know:
The victims, two women, were in the area of North Monroe Street and Cherrystone Drive when the crash occurred around 10:57 a.m., according to the San Jose Police Department.
Cause of crash unknown
What we don't know:
Police said two vehicles were involved, but authorities did not provide details on how the crash happened.
The victims were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their current condition is unknown.
Dig deeper:
Aerial footage showed a neon-green sedan stopped in the middle of the intersection and a stalled SUV on the sidewalk with airbags deployed.
The Source: The San Jose Police Department