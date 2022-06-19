2 minors arrested for allegedly killing a 15-year-old boy in East Palo Alto

East Palo Alto police arrested two minors in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy, authorities said.

Authorities said they served two search warrants Thursday morning in East Palo Alto and Palo Alto and arrested the suspects for homicide.

Officers also seized a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine from one of the suspect's home, police said.

Both youths were booked into Juvenile Hall on murder charges, police said.

The shooting happened on June 13 around 9 p.m., police said. Responding officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds near the alley between Manhattan and Euclid after they received a Shotspotter activation.

The victim passed away after paramedics transported him to the hospital, officers said.

The two minors were seen running away towards Woodland.

Police credited "the presence of privately owned surveillance cameras and the availability of the

footage for making the arrests and the seizure of the firearm in this case possible".

Police would not release the suspects' identities because they are both minors. The identity of the victim has also not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Acting Commander Angel Sanchez at (650) 853-3154.







