2 remain in critical condition after elderly driver slams into San Jose outdoor dining space

Two women remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition after a 69-year-old man drove his SUV into a group of outdoor diners at an East San Jose parking lot.

It happened on Sunday outside the Dynasty Restaurant on Story Road with a total of eight people injured.

"It's a tragic situation. He literally collided into an area where there was a lot of people congregating," said Sgt. Christian Camarillo with the San Jose Police Department.

The chaotic aftermath following the incident was captured on video.

Five men and three women were injured. Their injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening.

"Right now all indications talking to witnesses and collecting evidence is he thought he was using his brake but accelerated into a group of outdoor dining patrons," said Camarillo.

Investigators say they're also looking into if the driver was in "medical distress" before the crash.

Authorities say Sunday's incident is a reminder to all drivers to use caution around the many newly-formed outdoor dining areas that have popped up because of the pandemic.

San Jose City Councilmember Lan Diep says he knows a lot of people were scared by the incident.

He added the location of the crash isn't just a dim sum restaurant, but more like an unofficial Community Center for the Vietnamese community in the heart of the Little Saigon business district, hosting everything from fundraisers to reunions.

"Not just myself, but probably any politically active person in Santa Clara County or San Jose region who deals with the Vietnamese community has eaten there," said Liep.

The 69-year-old driver was treated at the hospital and released.

When police finish their investigation, it will be up to the District Attorney to decide if any charges should be filed.