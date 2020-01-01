2 sheriff’s deputies injured as they collide into each other responding to call

article

Two Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies were injured when their separate vehicles collided on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa Wednesday night, officials said.

State Highway 12 in unincorporated Sonoma County was closed in both directions for two hours at Melita Road as a result of the crash, but reopened at 8:05 p.m., California Highway Patrol said. A Sig-alert was also lifted.

Two sheriffs deputies are injured after their vehicles collided in Sonoma County as they were responding to a domestic violence call. (Sonoma County Sheriff's Department )

The two deputies were responding to a domestic violence call at a residence, officials said. CHP Santa Rosa said the leading deputy's vehicle slowed down to turn into the driverway from the road, but the deputy behind him did not slow down fast enough and ended up rear ending the lead deputy.

One deputy was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries, the sheriff's department said.

CHP officials said 30 feet of metal guardrail was damaged as well as posts and a road sign.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

