Legacy taqueria hit third time in SF's Mission, where other shops also hit

A legacy taqueria in San Francisco's Mission District has been hit a third time by a burglar suspected in other break-ins.

"I’m angry, because why so many times here, and I’m sad because I can do nothing," said Raymunda Ramirez, owner of El Faro taqueria at 20th and Folsom streets.

KTVU first spoke to Ramirez a week ago after two break-ins. Now, she believes the same man came back for the third time.

She’s also learned the same man apparently hit at least two other businesses around the same time over the weekend.

"I think somebody hate me, but they say no, because he do it in another places, too," Ramirez said.

Surveillance video shows a man - one leg at a time – climbing through a side window of her taqueria on Sunday night. He ended up taking documents, much like his second visit, when he also stole about $20,000.

Sarah Burnett, bakery manager at Kahnfections nearby said, "Having them get broken into three times and having to continuously replace glass and spend more and more money, it’s heartbreaking."

Burnett believes the same man broke into her bakery that night - his second visit in 10 days.

"Not only does it pose a safety risk, because I have employees here working pretty much around the clock except for a few small windows of time," Burnett said.

Surveillance video shows the man rummaging inside the bakery. He ended up stealing about $10 in quarters but ended up causing $650 in damage.

During his first visit, he stole $100 - along with pistachio and caramel French macarons, some of which were left spilled on the sidewalk.

The same burglar apparently broke into Sisters Coffee Shop near 20th and Valencia, breaking a window and stealing a cash register with $900 inside.

Back at the taqueria where Ramirez has worked for 45 years, she was already planning to retire soon. But she says all this will make it easier to step back, especially because she doesn’t want to come face to face with the intruder.

"Who knows, he wants to wait for me in the night to go out, or when I come to work," Ramirez said.



Her daughter Patricia Kocourek, who also works at the taqueria said, "Seeing her heart broken about these things probably pushes her just a little quicker but she’s already at her age of retirement."

Kocourek had this message for the burglar.

"After seeing him to go to other places, I think he’s just desperate for pocket change," she said. Turning to the camera, she added, "And he can get a job. You could easily get a job. Everyone’s hiring. Get a job."

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan