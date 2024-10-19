Keller Fire shares similarities with 1991 Oakland hills firestorm

The Keller Fire, which erupted Friday afternoon, brought back eerie memories of the Oakland firestorm of 1991.

The Tunnel Fire happened 33 years ago on Saturday, Oct. 19. It erupted about eight miles north of the Keller Fire and started near I-580 near Keller Avenue and Mountain Boulevard.

It erupted above the Caldecott Tunnel and killed 25 people. 150 people were injured and more than 3,000 homes were destroyed.

Fueled by hot, dry winds, embers caused the fire to spread quickly, and that started other fires. Many people were trapped.

It remains one of the worst fires in Oakland's history.

"Very similar situations, very heavy winds, red flag day," said Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington. "It jumped from the freeway to the home, and then into the eucalyptus, so there are definitely some similarities to the 1991 fire. One of the biggest differences, though, is that we have pre-prepared for days like this."

Covington said the department prepositioned fire engines and trucks in the hills to battle the Keller Fire. The area remained under a red flag warning Saturday.

A county strike team was assembled and prepared to jump on the flames in the early stages.

More than a dozen crews from neighboring agencies across the Bay Area, including Marin County Fire and San Francisco Fire stepped in to help.

Firefighters stopped forward progress on the Keller Fire on Friday, and worked throughout the night and into Saturday to tackle hotspots.

Cal Fire said it's important for residents to always have their go-bag ready and near the front door.

"We do say that fire season is year-round here in California because there are multiple different areas that can have much different conditions. So especially for Cal Fire that covers the entire state, it is year-round for us," said Cal Fire Public Information Officer Robert Foxworthy.