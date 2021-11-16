2 shootings in less than week on Oakland's Lakeshore Avenue, victim named

Two shootings have taken place along Oakland's Lakeshore Avenue on the edge of Lake Merritt in less than a week, the first leading to a young woman's death, police said Tuesday.

Devani Sanchez, 22, of Oakland was shot early Thursday morning in the 1400 block of Lakeshore Avenue. She died at a hospital Saturday, according to police.

The latest shooting was a block away in the 1300 block of Lakeshore Avenue. A man and a woman were wounded in the shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Both victims are in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the latest shooting can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.