2 stabbed when 49ers and Raiders fans fight at Santa Clara In-N-Out

Two people were stabbed during a brawl between San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders fans at an In-N-Out Burger in Santa Clara, police said.

There were at least 10 people involved in the rumble that left the two victims with multiple stab wounds inside the fast food restaurant on Mission College Boulevard early Saturday after the Niners' preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, police said.

No suspects have been taken into custody, Santa Clara police said.

The wounded people were hospitalized, but their conditions were not described by police.

Video of the incident obtained by KTVU shows multiple people involved with some bleeding on the floor at the In-n-Out.