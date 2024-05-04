San Ramon Valley school district hires new superintendent

article

Trustees of the San Ramon Valley Unified School District (SRVUSD) announced Friday they hired CJ Cammack to be the district's next superintendent.

Cammack starts the job July 1.

Cammack is currently the superintendent of Fremont Unified School District. SRVUSD said in a statement Cammack has been instrumental in establishing wellness centers at Fremont's secondary schools and increasing the number of counselors at every school site.

The district said he's known for working collaboratively with staff, students, and the community to create exceptional learning opportunities.

Cammack isn't new to SRVUSD. In more than a decade of experience serving in public education leadership roles throughout the Bay Area, he also served as assistant superintendent of human resources at SRVUSD.

"With the board's strong commitment to SRVUSD's strategic directions and careful analysis of our community survey and partner group feedback, the decision to select Mr. Cammack as our next superintendent was clear," said Laura Bratt, the president of the SRVUSD board of education. "His exceptional track record of making district-wide improvements that benefit all students, his expertise in community-building, and his reputation for strengthening the student learning experience makes him the best choice for our district."

Cammack said in a statement he was thrilled to return.

"Through expanding existing relationships and building new ones, I am excited to engage with students, staff, families, and community members to continue the district's work around the learner profile," Cammack said. "I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful for the opportunity to serve and lead this excellent district."

Cammack was chairperson of the 2024 Association of California School Administrators' Statewide Superintendent Symposium. The association recently selected Cammack as its 2024 Region 6 Superintendent of the Year.

Cammack holds a BA and an MA in educational leadership from St. Mary's College of California.

The trustees will meet on May 14 to finalize and vote on the details of Cammack's contract.