Shoplifter convicted of stealing $60K of merchandise from SF Target

A woman was convicted of stealing $60,000 worth of merchandise from the Target in San Francisco's Stonestown Galleria via the store's self-checkout system.

Aziza Graves, 43, was busted after shoplifting on dozens of occasions at the Target from October 2020 to November 2021. Graves was also seen by police sometimes selling the stolen goods at the UN Plaza downtown to other people who deal shoplifted merchandise as well as random passersby, the San Francisco district attorney's office said.

"Retail theft continues to have a major impact on San Francisco businesses from the small mom-and-pop corner store to the large retail stores," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in a statement. "Individuals such as Aziza Graves commit egregious thefts through brazen and repeated conduct that greatly impacts retailers’ ability to operate and serve the general public in their area."

Graves absconded with items from Target by scanning each one at the self-checkout machine, but only inserting a "nominal amount, such as a single coin or bill," into the register, the DA's office said.

Graves faces three years in prison after being convicted of felony grand theft and 52 misdemeanor counts of petty theft. She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24.