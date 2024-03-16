2 suspects arrested after shooting at Benicia police

An exchange of gunfire between two suspects and Benicia police on Friday night shut down a highway for several hours.

The incident started after Benicia police received an alert from automated license plate readers around 9:22 p.m. and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Interstate 780 near the Military West exit, according to the police department.

When the car stopped, the suspects inside the vehicle started shooting at officers, who returned fire.

Neither the suspects nor the responding officers were wounded in the gunfire exchange.

Two suspects were arrested. Initially, officers sought a third suspect believed to be in the area. However, after reviewing body camera footage, authorities determined there was no outstanding suspect.

Residents in Benicia expressed relief that the license plate readers appeared to be effective.

Mark Sackett, a resident, said, "I think they help. There are a few things that have opened up from the license plate readers. They've caught a number of people who were potentially doing burglaries in the area, and other people who have warrants."