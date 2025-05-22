2 arrested after Mexican restaurant burglary in San Leandro

Two people were taken into custody in connection with a burglary at Mexican restaurant La Piñata in San Leandro, after the owner said at least four people tried to break in.

The men were seen in handcuffs and being put into patrol cars about 6 a.m. outside the restaurant on Merced Street.

San Leandro Police Lt. Abe Teng said police were called out just after 3:15 a.m. to the restaurant after "multiple suspects" were seen climbing over fences to flee into neighboring businesses.

La Piñata owner Frank Guzman told KTVU that the suspects had broken into his restaurant – the third break-in within the year, including on Mother's Day.

Guzman said his surveillance video showed that four men were trying to steal a safe, after they broke in through an office window on the roof.