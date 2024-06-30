2 teens in second Hayward shooting, 1 on life support

Two teenagers, ages 17 and 18, were wounded in a shooting that left one on life support, Hayward police said Saturday.

The shooting was reported about 11:11 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Industrial Boulevard, police said in a Facebook posting.

The victims, both suffering from gunshot wounds, were located near the 100 block of West Tennyson Road, police said.

One victim, an 18-year-old Pleasanton resident, sustained critical injuries and was on life support at a medical facility. The 17-year-old, also from Pleasanton, was treated at a local hospital and has since been released, police said.

There's no indication that the shooting is connected to a killing on Wednesday, though that is being examined, police said.

In that case, a 15-year-old from Rodeo was found shot to death about 2 a.m. near the 24000 block of Second Street, police said.

About 2:15 a.m., officers received reports that a second shooting victim had gone to a local medical facility for treatment.

That victim, a 13-year-old boy from Hayward, was considered to be in critical but stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Niedenthal at (510) 293-7176. Anyone with information on Thursday's shooting is asked to call Detective Scinto at (510) 293-7176.