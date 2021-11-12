2 women arrested after 17-year-old boy in San Rafael shot in leg

Two women were arrested on suspicion of a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy in San Rafael early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Alaytreya Gregory, 28, and Satearah Murphy, 32, both from Sacramento, were arrested in connection with the shooting reported at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday by a convenience store clerk who said the teen had just walked into the store in the 900 block of East Francisco Boulevard with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injury and has since been released.

He told officers he had been approached by a woman in the area of Medway Road and Belvedere Street and eventually got into a car that had a second woman inside.

They then drove to a parking lot in the area of Grand Avenue and East Francisco Boulevard and an argument ensued, after which Gregory allegedly shot him in the leg. The boy got out of the car and the suspects fled, police said.

Investigators found surveillance footage of the suspects and their vehicle and on Wednesday learned Antioch police had stopped the vehicle with both women inside. Detectives interviewed them both and they allegedly made admissions about the shooting and were booked into Marin County Jail.

Gregory was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and supervising/aiding a prostitute, while Murphy was booked for robbery, prostitution and aiding and abetting a felony, police said.