2 women found dead in Santa Rosa were mother daughter, overdose suspected

Two women who were found dead at a residence in Santa Rosa Thursday are believed to be a mother and daughter who overdosed on fentanyl, a police sergeant said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office identified the women as a 37-year-old and 58-year-old, both of Santa Rosa, Sgt. Brenda Harrington said.

Foul play is not suspected in the deaths. Police responded around 3 p.m. Thursday to the residence in the 3000 block of Sonoma Avenue.

The daughter was found just outside the residence and the mother was found in the kitchen, Harrington said. Paraphernalia found at the scene led investigators to believe the women died of a fentanyl overdose, Harrington said.