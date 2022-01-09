21-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in San Pablo

A 21-year-old man was killed Friday night by a driver who fled the scene, San Pablo police said.

Officers found the victim at 10:12 p.m. near Giant Road and John Avenue suffering from "severe" injuries, according to a news release from the San Pablo Police Department.

While first responders arrived at the scene, the man died from his injuries, officers said.

A suspect was arrested early Saturday morning, with the help of Richmond police. Duglus Rodas-Reyes, 30, was arrested on charges of felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter.

Police said that Rodas-Reyes admitted being the driver who hit the man and left the scene.

The victim's name will not be released until family is notified.

