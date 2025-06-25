$225K reward offered to solve killing of San Francisco father, daughter

San Francisco police are offering a $225,000 reward in the unsolved case of a father and his daughter who were gunned down over a decade ago.

On June 13, 2012, Chastity Dollison, 20, and her father, Allen Vance, 39, along with a family friend were driving in a white Lexus around 10:20 p.m. when it ran out of gas on Silver Avenue near Elmira Street.

While they were waiting for a friend to come home, a suspect walked up and fired several shots into the car, killing Dollison, and Vance, who were in the front seats, and injuring their friend, who was in the back.

The double homicide case has never been solved.