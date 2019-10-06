24-year-old man arrested after breaking into home, sexually assaulting Dublin woman

article

A 24-year-old man suspected of breaking into a home late Thursday night and sexually assaulting a woman was found the next day in a local park and arrested, Dublin police said Saturday.

Jatonio Simmons, described by police as a transient, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and residential burglary after allegedly breaking into a house in the 7900 block of Tamarack Drive near Interstate Highway 680.

Police were called about 11:50 p.m. Thursday by a woman who said she was sleeping when a man woke her up as he touched her.

The woman screamed, police said, and the man fled the house.

Police said the man likely entered the house through an unlocked rear door.

Officers searched the neighborhood, but did not find the suspect immediately.

Simmons was found by police the next day at Mape Memorial Park about a mile from where the attack occurred, police said.

He was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.