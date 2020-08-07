24th San Quentin inmate dies of COVID-19 as mystery shrouds most IDs

article

The 24th incarcerated person at San Quentin has died of coronavirus, the California Department of Corrections said on Friday, marking the 52nd such prisoner death in California since the virus outbreak began.

The person died Thursday and no additional information will be given out "to protect individual medical privacy," the agency said.

However, the Department of Corrections has been releasing the names, pictures and brief criminal histories of incarcerated people who are on Death Row, whom they refer to as "condemned."

When asked why that is, prison spokeswoman Dana Simas said in an email: "CDCR has, for decades, issued a press release in the event a condemned inmate dies within our custody, regardless of COVID. You can see the list of condemned inmates who have died within our custody here. We won’t be providing any further information on those not identified as condemned. Thank you."

Death Row inmates at San Quentin who have died of coronavirus.

But death reports in California are public and KTVU is trying to learn the names of all the prisoners who have died of coronavirus through government channels as well as by reaching out to family members and friends.

But the task is difficult.

In Marin County, just four of the 23 San Quentin coronavirus cases were overseen at the coroner's office there, according to Sheriff Chief Deputy Roger Fielding. It's unclear where the most current death will be investigated.

The rest of the incarcerated San Quentin people died at hospitals in other counties, so the coroners in Alameda County, San Mate and San Francisco counties are reviewing their deaths. KTVU has not yet been able to track down any of these death reports.

More than 20 prisoners who were held at the Correctional Institution for Men in Chino have also died of COVID-19. KTVU reached out to the San Bernardino County coroner's office, but a spokeswoman for the sheriff there said the identities are not made public unless the requester knows the name first.

This week, KTVU filed a Public Records Request with CDCR to make public the names, ages, and cities of residence of all the California prisoners who have died of coronavirus. But that request has not yet been completed.

