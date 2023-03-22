250-foot ship owned by Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen's estate tips over at Edinburgh, Scotland dockyard

Image 1 of 6 ▼ LEITH, SCOTLAND - MARCH 22: A general view at the scene after a ship tipped over at a 45-degree angle in the Imperial Dock area in Leith on March 22, 2023 in Leith, Scotland. Police said the research vessel the 'Petrel' began to tilt to one side earlier this morning, after it became dislodged on a dry dock. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A research ship owned by the estate of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Alle n has tipped over at a dockyard in Scotland on Wednesday, leaving at least 25 injured.

The "terrifying" incident involving the RV Petrel outside of Edinburgh happened after it became "dislodged from its holding in strong winds," Scottish politician Adam McVey said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this morning's accident in Leith. Sadly many are seriously injured. We are supporting those we can," Sailors’ Society, a Christian charity dedicated to supporting merchant seafarers, wrote on Facebook.

Images showed the 250-foot ship tilted about 45 degrees to the side.

LEITH, SCOTLAND - MARCH 22: Emergency teams attend the scene after a ship tipped over at a 45-degree angle in the Imperial Dock area in Leith on March 22, 2023 at Imperial Dock in Leith, Scotland.

The Scottish Ambulance Service told the BBC on Wednesday that 15 people have been hospitalized after the ship tipped over, while another 10 have been treated and discharged at the scene.

Police Scotland reportedly are urging the public to stay away from the area to allow emergency vehicles to enter.

Dales Marine Services, the owner of the dry dock where the incident happened, told the BBC that "our priority is to ensure those involved are supported."

LEITH, SCOTLAND - MARCH 22: Emergency teams attend the scene after a ship tipped over at a 45-degree angle in the Imperial Dock area in Leith on March 22, 2023 at Imperial Dock in Leith, Scotland.

In 2017, the RV Petrel found the wreck of the World War II-era USS Indianapolis in the Philippine Sea.

The Indianapolis was sank by the Japanese on July 30, 1945, resulting in the deaths of more than 850 crew members on board.

It was the largest loss of life at sea in the history of the U.S. Navy.

"To be able to honor the brave men of the USS Indianapolis and their families through the discovery of a ship that played such a significant role during World War II is truly humbling," Allen said in a statement at the time.

The Petrel also has found the wreckage of the Japanese aircraft carrier Kaga after it was sunk by U.S. forces during World War II's Battle of Midway.

FOX Business' Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.

