2nd Alameda Co. Sheriff's Dept. employee dies of COVID-19 in 24 hours

Alameda County Sheriff's Department confirms a second employee has died of the novel coronavirus in a 24-hour period.

The sheriff's department tweeted Friday night that the employee, who has not been identified, was a non-sworn staff member.

The civilian employee died at 6:30 p.m. at Central Valley Hospital, KTVU has learned.

Less than a day earlier, the sheriff's department confirmed Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Rocha lost his battle with the disease. His wife was also infected, but was able to recover.

Sgt. Ray Kelly said Rocha, 57, "put up a courageous fight" and that the department is treating it as a line-of-duty death.

Support has poured in for Rocha's family and the sheriff's office,

according to Kelly.

Kari Byron, host of "Mythbusters", replied to a sheriff's office

Twitter post reporting Rocha's death.

"I am so sorry," she said. It was one of dozens of replies on Twitter expressing sympathy for the loss of Rocha.

Rocha's body was moved from John Muir Medical Center to the coroner's bureau.

It isn't clear how Rocha will be honored. Funeral services are pending.

Details on the civilian employee's death are forthcoming.

Bay City News' Keith Burbank contributed to this report.