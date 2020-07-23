Alameda County sheriff's deputy loses battle with COVID-19

article

Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Rocha has died after his battle with the novel coronavirus, KTVU has learned Thursday night.

The 25-year veteran was battling COVID-19 and had been on a ventilator at John Muir Hospital.

Rocha, a Danville resident and his wife, Maureen Ennor Rocha, had both contracted the disease but his wife was able to recover.

Rocha worked at the Rene C. Davidson courhouse but was also taking shifts at Santa Rita Jail where inmates had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rochas were high-school sweethearts and met at San Ramon's California High School.

Oscar Rocha was 56.