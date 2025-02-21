Expand / Collapse search

Earthquakes, both magnitude 3.3, rattle California's Central Valley

Published  February 21, 2025 9:34pm PST
Earthquakes
TRES PINOS, Calif. - A pair of 3.3 magnitude earthquakes were reported near Tres Pinos on Friday night, the US Geological Survey reported.

The first earthquake was reported at 9:21 p.m. The second quake struck the same area, about 7.4 miles southwest of Tres Pinos at 10:40 p.m. 

No injuries or significant damage were immediately reported. 

The epicenter was reported to be around 20 miles south of the southernmost parts of Santa Clara County, east of Salinas.

