Earthquakes, both magnitude 3.3, rattle California's Central Valley

A pair of 3.3 magnitude earthquakes were reported near Tres Pinos on Friday night, the US Geological Survey reported.

The first earthquake was reported at 9:21 p.m. The second quake struck the same area, about 7.4 miles southwest of Tres Pinos at 10:40 p.m.

No injuries or significant damage were immediately reported.

The epicenter was reported to be around 20 miles south of the southernmost parts of Santa Clara County, east of Salinas.