A 3.4 earthquake shook the area of Berkeley and the Oakland hills Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor rattled the area at 11:12 a.m. with an epicenter off of Claremont Avenue, near the Claremont Club and multiple walking trails. The USGS said the quake ran 5.8 miles deep.

There have been no reports of any damage.