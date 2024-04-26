South Bay school district 1 of 10 district nationwide honored for sustainability

article

Cabrillo Unified School District in Half Moon Bay was one of 10 school districts nationwide to be honored Friday by the U.S. Department of Education for its efforts to reduce environmental impacts and provide education about sustainability.

The Cabrillo district along with Claremont Unified School District in Los Angeles County and Rio School District in Ventura County were named district sustainability awardees by the federal department after being nominated by state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond as particularly noteworthy "Green Achievers" among California's Green Ribbon Schools awards.

The Cabrillo district touts its work with gardens at its schools, including a 26-week course for elementary school students and an outdoor classroom at Half Moon Bay High School.

The district's sustainability efforts, such as installing solar panels, LED lighting and other energy management controls at various schools, led to a 38% reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions from 2018 to 2023.

District superintendent Sean McPhetridge in an interview lauded what he called "a team effort between students, staff, school leaders, district leaders, the governing board and community partners."

"We're very humbled and honored and proud as a district, but there's a lot more to do," McPhetridge said.