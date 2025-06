article

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 rattled Pinole and nearby areas Sunday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.

The quake struck at 9:30 p.m. about 1 mile north of Pinole and 1.2 miles west of Hercules and could be felt as far north as Vallejo.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.