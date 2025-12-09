Suspect in social worker's SF hospital killing no-shows in court

The Brief Activists demand safety accountability at SF General Hospital in wake of deadly stabbing. Victim was UCSF social worker. Suspect, charged with murder, still in locked psych ward and did not appear in court.



A group of activists on Tuesday demanded accountability over safety at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital in the wake of the deadly stabbing of a social worker, hours after the suspect failed to appear in court.

‘Rainbow ambassador’ calls for review of security protocols

What they're saying:

"He gave his life protecting people with AIDS, and his co-workers," said self-proclaimed rainbow ambassador Michael Petrelis of People with AIDS Network.

Petrelis said the stabbing death of UCSF social worker Alberto Rangel at the hospital should never have happened and demanded investigations and a town hall into the tragedy.

"It should not take the loss of life to deliver much-needed accountability over the practices of the sheriff's deputies," said Petrelis, referring to at least one deputy who was assigned to protect a doctor allegedly threatened by the suspect. It was unclear whether any deputies had been shadowing or following the suspect, Wilfredo Tortolero-Arreichi.

On Thursday, police say Tortolero-Arreichi was walking with the social worker toward an elevator when the suspect grabbed the victim from behind and stabbed him numerous times in the neck.

Rangel, 51, died at the hospital on Saturday.

The Department of Public Health says it's conducting a top-to-bottom review and has also hired an outside firm to investigate security measures at the hospital.

SF General says it's already sped up the installation of weapons screening systems, increased the number of guards and added security wanding.

"The measures that they say they've implemented this week should have been implemented a long time ago," Petrelis said.

Suspect fails to appear in court

What we know:

Also Tuesday, the accused killer was to have made his first court appearance on a murder charge filed by San Francisco prosecutors. But the defendant was a no-show as he's still being held at a locked psych ward at the hospital.

"I want to give my condolences to the victim, his family, his friends, his colleagues, everyone in his life," his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Sylvia Nguyen said outside court.

She says she needs to consult with her client to help determine next steps.

"I obviously need to have time to review the materials, and even more importantly, I need to have time to meet with him," Nguyen said,

