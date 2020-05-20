3-alarm San Jose blaze destroys sizable portion of abandoned San Jose strip mall

article

The San Jose Fire Department is working to knock down a 3-alarm fire at a vacant strip mall in the Willow Glen area.

The fire began shortly after 1 p.m. on the 1400 block of S. Bascom Ave.

SJPD and SJFD are urging the public to avoid the area between Stokes Ave. to Southwest Expy.

Photo: San Jose Fire Dept.

The location is near the VTA Bascom light rail station and about a half-mile east of Highway 17.

Photo: San Jose Fire Dept.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.