3-alarm San Jose blaze destroys sizable portion of abandoned San Jose strip mall
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Fire Department is working to knock down a 3-alarm fire at a vacant strip mall in the Willow Glen area.
The fire began shortly after 1 p.m. on the 1400 block of S. Bascom Ave.
SJPD and SJFD are urging the public to avoid the area between Stokes Ave. to Southwest Expy.
Photo: San Jose Fire Dept.
The location is near the VTA Bascom light rail station and about a half-mile east of Highway 17.
Photo: San Jose Fire Dept.
