3-D printed supplies donated to hospital by San Jose library

The San Jose Public Library 3D-printed over 500 face shields and nearly 200 masks for healthcare organizations in need of personal protective equipment.

Using the city libraries' 3D-printers, two-dozen library staff and two teen volunteers by Friday produced 575 face shields and 175 masks to be donated to hospitals, shelters, nursing homes and other organizations that need the gear to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus.

Facemasks take two-and-a-half hours to print and face shields take about 90 minutes, the San Jose Public Library said in a news release Friday.

The library is the first City of San Jose organization to begin mass production of the personal protective supplies, according to the city.

Library staffers are also sewing fabric masks for donation and distribution to homeless people and healthcare workers.

The first donations were given to San Jose's Good Samaritan Hospital Friday afternoon. Library staff were joined by local elected officials Friday at the hospital to make the donation.