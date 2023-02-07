3 dead, 1 hospitalized in suspected fentanyl overdose in Gilroy: sheriff

Three people died and one person was hospitalized after a suspected overdose of fentany in Gilroy, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff.

Deputies and CalFire crews found the bodies in a home in the 10000 block of Garcia Lane just after 3 p.m. on Monday.

Originally, Sgt. Russell Davis said that deputies found four people who were not responsive. They immediately provided help, the sheriff's office said, and gave them Narcan.

Three of the four were pronounced dead by CalFire. It's not clear how the fourth person was doing on Tuesday.

Sheriff's deputies said they believe that the people died because they ingested fentanyl but said the Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

The Sheriff’s Office said just two milligrams of fentanyl, or the amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose. Victims can also unknowingly take fentanyl when it’s clandestinely laced in fake prescription pills or other drugs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500.