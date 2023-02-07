California lawmaker pushes to hold social media companies accountable for fentanyl, firearms sales

California Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) has introduced a bill hoping to protect kids online.

Senate Bill 287 would fine social media companies for using algorithms that could lead children to buy fentanyl, kill themselves, or develop an eating disorder.

The bill would also aim to stop ads that would lead anyone to buy illegal firearms.

Skinner noted that there is a "disturbing increase" of reports of youth dying after unwittingly taking fentanyl that was sold to them by people who secretly entered the kids' conversations on Snapchat or other platforms.

In addition, Skinner said arms dealers are increasingly using social media to sell ghost guns.

"While the social media company itself did not put up the content, they direct you," Skinner told KTVU on Monday. "And we have kids now who think this painkiller might help me, and it's laced with fentanyl and they die."

The bill carries a fine of $250,000 per violation.

For years, social media companies have argued that they’re not responsible for the content their users post on their platforms. But Skinner said that by creating highly specialized algorithms that can bombard people with harmful and dangerous information, social media companies are no longer operating as online community bulletin boards that can be free from responsibility about what’s uploaded to their sites.

The bill is backed by a coalition of advocacy organizations dedicated to protecting youth online, including the Children’s Advocacy Institute at the University of San Diego School of Law and Common Sense Media.

As the bill was just introduced, there is no formal opposition to it. But it's likely to receive challenges from the social media companies, the NRA and pharmaceutical companies.